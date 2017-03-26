Uber Suspends Its Self-Driving Car Tests After Collision In Arizona

Share this:

Be it self inflicted or by no fault of its own, everything just seems to be going wrong for Uber in 2017.

Uber has temporarily suspended its self-driving car tests after one of its test vehicles was involved in a crash Saturday in Tempe, Ariz., according to Reuters. The accident, which reportedly left no one seriously injured, occurred after the driver of the second vehicle “failed to yield” to Uber’s self-driving Volvo SUV while turning, Josie Montenegro, a spokeswoman for the Tempe Police Department, said, via Reuters.

BREAKING: Self-driving Uber vehicle on it’s side after a collision in Tempe, AZ. Photos by @fresconews user Mark Beach pic.twitter.com/5NCF2KG0rW — Fresco News (@fresconews) March 25, 2017

Uber’s vehicle, which reportedly was carrying two safety drivers, appeared to suffer the brunt of the damage.

“The vehicles collided, causing the autonomous vehicle to roll onto its side,” Montenegro said in an email, via Reuters. “There were no serious injuries.”

Despite there being no one seriously injured during the crash, Uber is electing to to halt the driverless vehicles involved in its pilot program in Arizona, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, according to Reuters.

Although Uber doesn’t seem to be at fault in this particular issue, the incident continues a difficult trend for the ride-hailing company in 2017. In addition to facing allegations of sexual harassment and intellectual property theft, Uber has dealt with a slew of high-profile executives leaving the company, including former president Jeff Jones.

Thumbnail photo via Volvo