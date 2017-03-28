USA Soccer Vs. Panama: Preview, Prediction For USMNT’s World Cup Qualifier

Share this:

The United States men’s soccer team is alive and well.

Friday’s resounding win over Honduras injected Team USA with pride and confidence during its campaign to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. USA now travels to Panama where it will face “Los Canaleros” on Tuesday in Panama City in the second of two March 2017 World Cup qualifiers.

Team USA can put its disastrous start to the final round behind it for good with a win over Panama.

In case you think #USMNT is out of the proverbial woods yet, here's what Tuesday's match will mean (independent of other results): pic.twitter.com/7m8H9rLXBo — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) March 25, 2017

NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard and Courtney Cox preview the crucial CONCACAF world cup qualifier in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images