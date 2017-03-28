USA Vs. Panama Live Stream: Watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Online

Share this:

Tweet







The United States men’s soccer team is one away from exorcising the ghosts of the late-2016 disaster.

Team USA will visit Panama on Tuesday in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. USA can overtake “Los Canaleros” in the CONCACAF standings with a victory, while a draw will keep Bruce Arena’s team outside the automatic qualification zone.

How fast things can change in the Hex. Here's where things stand after Matchday 3. Next up, #USAvPAN on Tuesday. 📝| https://t.co/IW91akFw0C pic.twitter.com/Wx2pieoh5s — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) March 25, 2017

The U.S. started the final round poorly, with losses to Mexico and Costa Rica costing Jurgen Klinsmann his job as head coach. Arena replaced Klinsmann and led USA to a 6-0 win over Honduras last Friday in the first World Cup qualifier in this tenure at the helm. Arena would amass stores of goodwill with another resounding win in tougher circumstances.

Here’s how to watch Panama vs. USA online.

When: Tuesday, March 28, at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images