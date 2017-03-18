Villanova Vs. Gonzaga Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Second Round Game

Share this:

Northwestern seems to be everyone’s favorite dark horse in the NCAA Tournament, but the No. 8 Wildcats will be tested Saturday when they take on top seed Gonzaga.

Northwestern made it into the Round of 32 with a narrow 68-66 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt, while the Bulldogs steamrolled South Dakota State 66-46. In fact, Gonzaga has been clearing through every team in its path, as the Bulldogs lost only one game all season.

Here’s how you can watch Gonzaga and Northwestern square off in Salt Lake City.

When: Saturday, March 18, at 5:15 p.m. ET

Watch: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images