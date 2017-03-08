Vince Young Reportedly Agrees To Join CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Share this:

Vince Young’s journey back to the NFL reportedly will go through Canada.

According to TSN’s Gary Lawless, the former NFL Rookie of the Year will try to revive his career in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

agent Leigh Steinberg en route to Regina to finalize a deal with @sskroughriders expect to see Vince Young in Regina this week #cfl @cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) March 8, 2017

confirmed: Vince Young en route to Regina to finalize contract with @sskroughriders, if all goes well – to be introduced tomorrow as new QB — gary lawless (@garylawless) March 8, 2017

The Tennessee Titans selected Young with the No. 3 pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He was named to two Pro Bowls during his five seasons with the Titans, but has not played in an NFL regular-season game since 2011. Young announced his retirement from football in 2014 after being released by the Cleveland Browns. He was arrested for a DWI in January 2016 and was sentenced to 18 months probation.

The former Texas Longhorns star posted a 31-19 record as a starting quarterback, but threw for only 8,964 yards, 46 touchdowns and 51 interceptions, while having a career quarterback rating of 74.4.

Young’s hopes of getting back to the NFL from Canada are slim, but Doug Flutie won three Grey Cups before returning to be a Pro Bowl quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, so it’s not impossible.

