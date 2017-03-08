Watch Tim Tebow Argue Rick Porcello’s Strikeout Pitch In Spring Training Debut

Share this:

Welcome to the big show, Tim.

Tim Tebow made his spring training debut for the New York Mets on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, and the converted quarterback had the unenviable task of facing reigning American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello in his first professional at-bat.

As you can imagine, it didn’t go too well for Tebow.

The former Heisman Trophy winner saw four pitches from Porcello, all fastballs, swinging and missing at the third and taking the fourth on the outside corner for a called third strike.

Tebow strikes out looking on a borderline pitch. Baseball is out to get him for his faith, too! pic.twitter.com/67nzo2mRJH — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) March 8, 2017

Tebow had some words for the home plate umpire after the call, appearing to tell him the pitch was low.

Tebow thought it was a ball pic.twitter.com/znwzsLu5u1 — Port St. Fundies (@goodfundies) March 8, 2017

The crowd at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Fla., didn’t like the umpire’s decision, either.

Tebow gets called out on strikes, and the crowd is not happy about it. pic.twitter.com/26OfjhFsxK — (((Lichtenstein))) (@ABLichtenstein) March 8, 2017

Of course, Tebow won’t get many favors from anyone as he attempts to kick-start his baseball career. Here’s the full first at-bat from No. 97, in case you’re interested:

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images