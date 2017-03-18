Wisconsin Trolled Villanova With ‘Crying Piccolo Girl’ Tweet After Upset

Share this:

The Wisconsin Badgers pulled off the first major upset of the 2017 NCAA Tournament on Saturday when they took down the No. 1 overall seed and defending national champion Villanova Wildcats.

Senior forward Nigel Hayes scored with 14 seconds to go to give the Badgers the lead and they would hold on to win 65-62.

After the game, Wisconsin’s official Twitter page rubbed some salt in Villanova’s wound with this ruthless tweet.

This moment is from the 2015 NCAA Tournament when then No. 1 seed Villanova was upset by the No. 8 seed North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Winning wasn’t enough for the Badgers as they had to go and remind Villanova that they’ve been in this familiar spot before. In fact, the Wildcats are tied for the worst win percentage for a team that has played at least six games as a No. 1 seed with a 5-3 record, according to ESPN.

This was an ice cold move from Wisconsin.

The Badgers will play the winner of No. 5 Virginia and No. 4 Florida in the Sweet 16.

