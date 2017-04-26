Aaron Hernandez Requested Cellmate But Was Denied, According To Lawyer

Share this:

Tweet







Aaron Hernandez wanted Kyle Kennedy to be his cellmate, according to Kennedy’s lawyer, Larry Army Jr., while he served a life sentence without parole for the murder of Odin Lloyd. But the former New England Patriots tight end didn’t get his way.

News of the request, which DailyMail.com reported, citing a source, happened last September, came less than a week after Hernandez committed suicide.

“Aaron Hernandez had requested to the prison that my client, Kyle Kennedy be his cellmate,” Army, managing partner of the Boston firm Army & Roche, told DailyMail.com.

But Hernandez remained alone in his Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center cell in Shirley, Mass., after the superintendent overruled an initial decision to grant the request, according to DailyMail.com.

DailyMail.com also asked Army about the reports that one of Hernandez’s three suicide notes were for his client.

“Neither I, nor my client, have seen the letter,” Army told DailyMail.com. “We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible.”

And Army also said Kennedy was placed on suicide watch after Hernandez killed himself, but that the watch since has been lifted.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images