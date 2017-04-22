Aaron Hernandez’s Family Schedules Monday Funeral In Connecticut

Share this:

Tweet







Aaron Hernandez will be laid to rest Monday.

ESPN and media outlets reported Saturday that Hernandez’s family has scheduled the funeral for the former New England Patriots tight end for Monday in Bristol, Conn., where Hernandez starred as a high school football player.

The funeral will be held at the O’Brien Funeral Home, according to ESPN.

Hernandez’s family released a statement asking for privacy during their time of mourning.

“The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences,” the statement said. “We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time.”

The 27-year-old was found dead in his prison cell Wednesday, reportedly having hanged himself from his prison cell window using a bed sheet.

Officials ruled the death a suicide Friday after an investigation.

The family has decided to donate Hernandez’s brain to Boston University’s CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) study to see if his brain was damaged from his years of playing football.

Thumbnail image via The Sun Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images