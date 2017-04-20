Aaron Rodgers Brushes Up On ‘Happy Gilmore’ With Fake Shooter McGavin Twitter Account

Aaron Rodgers is not about to let Shooter McGavin get away with the way he treated Happy Gilmore.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback is a big fan of Twitter, and sometimes, he’s quite the comedian. That was evident Wednesday night when Rodgers got into an exchange with Shooter McGavin, the villain in Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore,” who also happens to have a popular parody account on Twitter.
The whole debacle began when the fake account tweeted a scene from the movie at Rodgers, who immediately went on to defend the title character.
The exchange went on for another hour somehow, and you can see the rest on Rodgers’ Twitter account. We’re not sure exactly what prompted the Shooter McGavin account to tweet at Rodgers in the first place, but the 33-year-old signal-caller does golf and tweeted about watching the Masters earlier in the month.
Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP