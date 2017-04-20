Aaron Rodgers Brushes Up On ‘Happy Gilmore’ With Fake Shooter McGavin Twitter Account

Share this:

Aaron Rodgers is not about to let Shooter McGavin get away with the way he treated Happy Gilmore.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is a big fan of Twitter, and sometimes, he’s quite the comedian. That was evident Wednesday night when Rodgers got into an exchange with Shooter McGavin, the villain in Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore,” who also happens to have a popular parody account on Twitter.

The whole debacle began when the fake account tweeted a scene from the movie at Rodgers, who immediately went on to defend the title character.

.@AaronRodgers12 Rodgers, you know playing golf is a great way to stay in shape? I remember I once ran 3 miles during a round of golf in '96 pic.twitter.com/dT7BB5gs4i — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

How much of a workout could it have been if you got caught by that guy?#alternativefacts #futurechamp #NationalParksWeek https://t.co/HHyNtiULMI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Larson being slow is fake news. The guy should have been in the NFL chasing quarterbacks and not on golf courses chasing innocent golfers https://t.co/aCnuEBQicu — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Innocent? You had Gilmore run over in the final round and still couldn't beat him. Also you took out Gilmore's coach Chubbs. #whistleblower https://t.co/Boe4oSxS1H — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

To insinuate I had anything to do with that minor incident is a joke. Though, I do applaud that fan for confronting Happy in a civil manner. https://t.co/Ec7HSLqHTq — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Minor incident? The two bikers in the woods was a minor incident that you used as an excuse for poor play. #CityOfPortlandHatesYou#Comedy https://t.co/AM5qJsrdn8 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

The exchange went on for another hour somehow, and you can see the rest on Rodgers’ Twitter account. We’re not sure exactly what prompted the Shooter McGavin account to tweet at Rodgers in the first place, but the 33-year-old signal-caller does golf and tweeted about watching the Masters earlier in the month.

