A’s Pitching Prospect Jharel Cotton Reminds Pedro Martinez Of Himself

Is the next Pedro Martinez already pitching in Major League Baseball? Pedro Martinez seems to think so.
Oakland Athletics prospect Jharel Cotton’s first start of the season was rough, as the right-hander gave up five earned runs on eight hits and two walks over just 4 1/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on April 5. But Cotton bounced back in a big way Monday, tossing seven shutout innings and allowing just two hits to the Kansas City Royals.
The outing prompted Martinez to take to Twitter to fawn over the 25-year-old Virgin Islands native.
Cotton has a ceiling of a No. 3 starter with a plus fastball and changeup, as well as a slider and cutter that need work. But with Martinez’s “good signs” on his side, maybe Cotton will be better than projected.
Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images
