Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski Out For Playoffs Due To Gross Face Injury

A piece of vulcanized rubber has cost Zach Werenski his season.

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella told reporters Monday that Werenski will miss the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs after suffering a facial fracture Sunday in Game 3 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Werenski, who’s had an excellent rookie season for the Blue Jackets, suffered the injury in the second period of Columbus’ 5-4 loss when he was struck with a shot from Penguins forward Phil Kessel. The 19-year-old defenseman actually returned for the third period with a full face shield, but his right eye swelled up so much he couldn’t play in overtime.

Tortorella suggested Sunday after the game that Werenski had “balls as big as the building,” which is a good way of putting it seeing as how a postgame selfie revealed the severity of the young blue liner’s injury.

The Penguins currently lead the Blue Jackets 3-0 in the teams’ best-of-seven series.

