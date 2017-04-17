Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski Takes Puck To Face, Plays Through Gruesome Eye Injury

Share this:

Tweet







Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is a tough kid.

The 19-year-old rookie suffered an awful-looking eye injury early in his team’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Sunday night.

The injury was the result of taking a puck to the face. He posted a photo of the damage after the game.

Werenski returned to the ice with a full shield after suffering the injury and logged 19:08 of ice time. He also scored a power-play goal in the first period.

Werenski is back in the game after taking a puck to the face. The brutal aftermath: pic.twitter.com/pAU1YMAQg0 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 17, 2017

Hockey players have rightly earned a reputation for being some of the toughest people in sports, and Werenski’s perseverance Nationwide Arena in Columbus was further proof of this theory.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images