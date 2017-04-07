Boston’s TD Garden Reportedly Will Host Frozen Four In 2021

Share this:

The Frozen Four will return to Boston in the not-too-distant future.

NCAA Site Selection Committee is expected to choose the TD Garden as host site of the Frozen Four in 2021, The Boston Herald’s John Connolly reported Thursday. The committee will announce April 18 the Frozen Four venues 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions of the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship semifinals and finals.

“The venues, in that order, are believed to be in Detroit, Buffalo, Boston, and Pittsburgh,” Connolly writes. “… Los Angeles has also been rumored to be in the mix and could possibly bump one of the candidates at the last instant, although Boston’s place in the rotation is believed to be safe.”

Boston last hosted the Frozen Four in 2015.

