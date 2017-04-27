Bruce Cassidy Named 28th Head Coach Of Bruins, Gets Full Support From Players

Share this:

The Boston Bruins have lifted the interim tag on Bruce Cassidy — making him the head coach of the Bruins heading into next season.

After the Bruins were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Ottawa Senators, plenty of players voiced their support for Cassidy to be their head coach going forward.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with some of the players to get their reaction to the news.

To hear from Tuukka Rask, David Pastrnak and others, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.