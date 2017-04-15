Bruce Cassidy Says Bruins Didn’t Have Same Urgency As Senators In Game 2 Loss

Share this:

The Boston Bruins lost 4-3 in overtime against the Ottawa Senators in Game 2 after the Senators scored three unanswered goals in the comeback win.

After the game Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy said the Bruins didn’t have the same urgency as the Senators and didn’t attack enough when the opportunities presented themselves.

Thumbnail photo from Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images