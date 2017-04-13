Bruins Battle Through Adversity To Steal Game 1 Vs. Senators On The Road

Share this:

The Boston Bruins stole Game 1 of their first-round matchup with the Ottawa Senators by notching a 2-1 victory at the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday night.

The Bruins were able to find a way to beat Ottawa’s neutral zone trap by getting pucks deep in the offensive zone and gaining possession to create scoring chances. After the game, Brad Marchand said the team was able to battle through adversity in the come-from-behind win.

