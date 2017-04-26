Brandon Carlo Gets High Praise From Fellow Bruins Defenseman Zdeno Chara

Share this:

Tweet







Rookie defenseman Brandon Carlo had a great season for the Boston Bruins, but he was unable to appear in the Stanley Cup playoffs before the B’s were eliminated.

Carlo suffered a concussion before the postseason began, causing him to miss the Bruins’ first-round series against the Ottawa Senators. But he received a lot of compliments from teammate Zdeno Chara regarding his first season.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with the two blue-liners, and you can hear what they had to say in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images