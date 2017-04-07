Bruins Wrap: Senators Leapfrog Bruins In Standings With Shootout Win

Share this:

The Ottawa Senators clinched a playoff berth and leaped over the Boston Bruins for second place in the Atlantic Division with a 2-1 shootout victory at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Bruins still can avoid the first-place Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs if they beat the Caps on Saturday afternoon in Boston.

The B’s dropped to 44-30-7 with the loss, while the Sens improved to 43-27-10.

Here’s how it all went down.

DEADLINE DIVIDENDS

Drew Stafford scored his second goal in as many games when he converted on a wraparound to give Boston an early 1-0 lead. It also was a power-play tally and Stafford’s fourth goal in 17 games with the Bruins since they acquired him at the trade deadline.

EARLY EXIT

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug left the game in the first period with a lower body injury. Shortly after, he was ruled out by the B’s for the rest of the game.

B’s interim head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have an update on Krug in his postgame interview on NESN’s “Bruins Overtime Live.”

OLD FOE

Senators forward Alex Burrows scored at 7:37 of the second period to tie the score 1-1.

It was Burrows’ second goal in three games against the Bruins as a member of the Sens. They acquired him at the trade deadline.

BORING THIRD

The Bruins went the first 10:06 of the third period with a shot on goal. The Senators love to clog the neutral zone and play a boring brand of hockey built on counter attacking, and that was evident in a 1-1 game that Ottawa desperately needs points from.

The action did pick up in intensity, though, as Adam McQuaid absolutely crushed Viktor Stalberg along the boards in the Bruins’ zone.

McQuaid buries Stalberg, who heads off the ice and down the tunnel. Put himself in a bad spot pic.twitter.com/hQP8b59mQ9 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 7, 2017

Zdeno Chara and Ryan Dzingel also got mixed up toward the end of the period and received minor penalties. Chara went off for interference, while Dzingel was hit with slashing.

When Zdeno Chara steps to you, you just pretend you wanted a hug pic.twitter.com/7zT4j5gHV3 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 7, 2017

SPOT SECURED

The Senators clinched a playoff spot by earning a point. It’s their first Stanley Cup berth since 2015 and second in the last four seasons. It’s also an impressive accomplishment given the fact few fans and media members picked the Sens to reach the postseason. First-year head coach Guy Boucher has gotten a lot of production out of many of his players.

SHOOTOUT SHUTOUT

Sens goalie Craig Anderson stopped Ryan Spooner, Drew Stafford and Patrice Bergeron in the shootout to secure two huge points in the playoff race. Ottawa center Kyle Turris scored the only goal of the shootout.

UP NEXT

The Bruins host the Washington Capitals at TD Garden on Saturday in the final regular-season game. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images