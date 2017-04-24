Bulls’ Fred Hoiberg Wants Referees To Pay Attention To Isaiah Thomas’ Dribbling

Share this:

This is Fred Hoiberg’s first trip to the playoffs as an NBA head coach, but he already seems well versed in referee lobbying.

The Chicago Bulls coach and his club are heading back to Boston for a Game 5 on Wednesday against the Celtics with the series tied at two games apiece. And when the two teams tip off at TD Garden, Hoiberg hopes the officials are keeping a close eye on Boston guard Isaiah Thomas when he has the ball.

Thomas had another terrific effort, especially in the second half, scoring 33 points to help the Celtics even the series. Almost all of the scoring from Thomas (who hit just one of nine 3-point attempts) came as he drove to the basket and finished around the rim.

Most saw that as a terrific individual effort. Hoiberg partially saw that, too, but he also saw something else. The young coach used part of his postgame press conference to point out what he’s seen from Thomas that’s gone uncalled.

Fred Hoiberg channeling his inner Fizdale criticizing officials not calling Isaiah Thomas for carrying the ball on his drives. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/AsNs9TRcfv — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) April 24, 2017

David Fizdale rant it was not, but Hoiberg’s message might have an impact. At the very least, he’s planted the seed in everyone’s mind — perhaps including the NBA and its officials — ahead of Game 5 to the point where Thomas’ ballhandling could be a focal point.

