Carmelo Anthony, Wife La La Reportedly Split Up Amid Affair Allegations, Knicks’ Struggles

Carmelo Anthony could be headed for divorce at work and at home.

The New York Knicks star and his wife, reality television star La La Anthony, have separated, TMZ reported Monday, citing sources close to the couple.

The report suggests the Knicks’ 51-loss season and the constant trade speculation surrounding Anthony have strained their marriage to the breaking point. La La reportedly moved out of the family home last week and now has her own house in New York.

But this is no ordinary sports/entertainment divorce story.

Carmelo Anthony allegedly had an affair with an exotic dancer, who now is six and a half months pregnant with his child, TMZ reported Tuesday, citing multiple sources. La La Anthony is furious about it, and there’s “virtually zero chance of a reconciliation,” according to the report.

The Anthonys have been married since 2010 and have a 10-year-old son Kiyan, whom they want to keep in New York for the forseeable future.

The Knicks have been trying to trade Anthony for months, and comments club president Phil Jackson made last week suggest the 10-time All-Star’s days in New York are numbered.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images