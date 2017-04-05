Cavaliers Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

LeBron James might not believe Wednesday night’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics is a big deal, but the Eastern Conference standings would beg to differ.

Both the Cavs and Celtics enter Wednesday’s game at TD Garden atop the East at 50-27, and whichever team wins would have a game lead in the race for home-court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs. This game also will decide if the Cavaliers win the teams’ season series, or if it ends in a tie.

Cleveland will be without center Tristan Thompson after he suffered a thumb injury in Tuesday’s win over the Orlando Magic, and Boston’s Jae Crowder appears to be a question mark with a sore elbow.

But everyone else appears ready for a potential Eastern Conference finals preview a few weeks early in Boston.

Here’s how you can watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics online.

When: Wednesday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images