Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas’ Sister, 22, Killed In Car Crash In Washington

Chyna Thomas, the 22-year-old sister of Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas, was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate-5 in Washington on Saturday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, Chyna Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which occurred on the shoulder of I-5.

The accident took place around 5 a.m. PST. Washington State Patrol reports the vehicle was initially driving normally southbound, but eventually tailed off.

“All of a sudden it started to drift very casually onto the left shoulder,” State Patrol spokesman Trooper Nick King said.

The car traveled approximately 50 feet before crashing head-first into a sign post. Washington State Patrol reports Chyna Thomas was not wearing her seat belt.

Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics are scheduled to play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night at TD Garden.

