Celtics Vs. Bulls Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

The Boston Celtics kick off their NBA playoff run Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics, to the surprise of many, narrowly edged out the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Boston welcomes a Bulls team to TD Garden that features a roster with several veteran players with considerable playoff experience, including Dwyane Wade, Rajon Rondo and Jimmy Butler.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Bulls online.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

