Chris Sale Respects John Farrell’s Call To Pull Him Before Ninth Inning Of Red Sox Win

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 in 10 innings Thursday at Rogers Centre behind another gem from Chris Sale.

The Red Sox left-hander finished the game with 13 strikeouts in the no-decision, making it his third consecutive start with 10-plus strikeouts, and he now leads the major leagues with 42 Ks.

After the game, Sale said he wanted to go back out for the ninth inning, but he didn’t have a problem with Red Sox manager John Farrell bringing in closer Craig Kimbrel instead.

Thumbnail photo from Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images