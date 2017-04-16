David Ortiz Tweets Support For Isaiah Thomas After Celtics Star’s Sister Dies

Share this:

Isaiah Thomas likely will suit up for the Boston Celtics’ first-round playoff series opener against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. If he does, he’ll be playing with a heavy heart.

Thomas’ sister, Chyna, was killed in a single-car crash in Washington on Saturday morning. She was 22 years old.

The Celtics point guard has received a lot of support from the sports world, including former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, who tweeted his support Sunday.

Prayers up for my lil bro @Isaiah_Thomas … keep ur head up, all of Boston is behind u!! RIP Chyna. 🙏🏿 — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) April 16, 2017

Boston is a close-knit community, and it will give any support Thomas needs during this difficult time for him and his family.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images