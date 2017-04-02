Derrick Rose Injury: Knicks Guard Out For Season With Torn Meniscus

Share this:

Another year, another debilitating injury for Derrick Rose.

The New York Knicks point guard will require season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced Sunday. His expected recovery time is six to eight weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports’ The Vertical reported, citing sources.

Derrick Rose will be a free agent in July, and sources say the recovery time on torn meniscus in his left knee expected to be 6-to-8 weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 2, 2017

It’s another devastating blow for Rose, who hasn’t played more than 66 games in a season since his Most Valuable Player campaign in 2010-11.

The 28-year-old has dealt with a series of serious knee injuries throughout his career, beginning with a left knee ACL tear in the 2012 NBA playoffs. Rose missed the entire 2012-13 campaign for the Chicago Bulls but returned in 2013-14, only to tear his right meniscus 10 games into the season.

The three-time All-Star had experienced a relatively clean bill of health for New York, averaging 18 points and 4.4 assists per game in his first season with the Knicks. But his latest season-ending injury represents yet another big setback, and Rose’s future now is uncertain as he gets set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images