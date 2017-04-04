Devin Booker Gives 70-Point-Game Jersey To Basketball Hall Of Fame

Share this:

Should Devin Booker ever become a hall-of-fame-basketball player, some of his memorabilia will already be waiting for him in Springfield, Mass.

The Phoenix Suns shooting guard gifted the jersey he wore March 24 to The Basketball Hall of Fame. Booker scored 70 points that night in the Suns’ loss to the Boston Celtics, and the Hall of Fame plans to preserve the memory of his achievement for posterity.

In his historic 70-PT performance against the Boston Celtics. We want to thank @DevinBook for allowing us to display his game worn jersey. pic.twitter.com/v7qunVPAKm — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 4, 2017

Booker is tied for 10th on the NBA’s single-game scoring leaders’ list. If he has many more high-scoring game, he might one day join his jersey in basketball’s historic home.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images