Did Jon Lester Throw Shade At Red Sox With Cubs World Series Ring Comment?

Jon Lester might be harboring some resentment against the Boston Red Sox. Or maybe not.

The former Red Sox starter and the Chicago Cubs received their World Series rings Wednesday before their game against the Dodgers at Wrigley Field, and the hardware is pretty impressive. Each one of the rings has 108 diamonds to represent the 108 years between 2016’s championship and the Cubs’ last World Series win.

Lester was a fan of the rings, but the way he expressed that had some Red Sox fans wondering if he was taking a shot at the team.

Jon Lester on his ring: "This blows the other two out of the water." — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) April 13, 2017

The 33-year-old could have been throwing shade, but everything about the Cubs’ 2016 season was pretty special. While the Red Sox had a World Series drought of their own, Lester wasn’t on the 2004 team, and the 2007 team was tied for the best in Major League Baseball, so they weren’t exactly underdogs. The Cubs weren’t, either, but it obviously still was a huge deal when they won.

Beyond that, the Cubs’ rings are a lot flashier than Boston’s 2007 and 2013 rings. If Lester was talking about the ring specifically, then it’s not exactly blasphemy that he thinks it’s better than the Red Sox’s simpler designs.

But if one thing’s for certain, it’s that Lester’s comment isn’t going to go over well with all Red Sox fans.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images