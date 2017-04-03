Dining Playbook: Opening Day Eats & Drinks

Share this:

Red Sox opening day is finally here. Do you have a go-to when you’re in the Fenway area? The food and beverage scene is out of the park (sorry, just couldn’t help myself) and we’re narrowing our “must visit” list for you. There are so many fun restaurants and bars in Fenway – what’s that one place that’s always a home run?

Boston Beer Works

The flagship Boston Beer Works is known for serving craft beers and bites that will fill you up before you head into the park. You can get a Bud Light anywhere – so why not delve into one of the unique craft beers that BBW has to offer? Plus, they open their doors early for Opening Day!

Boston Beer Works: 61 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215

Bleacher Bar

Bleacher Bar is one of the coolest restaurants in Fenway. Located beneath the bleachers in center field, it has a window that looks directly through the field and into the park. It is truly a one -of-a-kind view. Make sure you get there early to grab a good seat before the game starts! This is the best way of “going to the game” without actually purchasing a ticket.

Bleacher Bar: 82A Lansdowne St, Boston, MA 02215

Cask ‘N Flagon

The best place to go – before, during, or after the game. The Cask is one of our favorite sports bars in the area. You’ll never go wrong with an outing at the Cask. They have everything from Nachos, to Asian Stir Fry, to Calamari. Everyone in your group will be able to enjoy something while watching the game.

Cask ‘N Flagon: 62 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215



Yard House

With more than one hundred beers on tap, the exciting energy, and the game on tv, you’ll never get bored at the Yard House. Besides bar food, there are healthy, vegan, gluten free, and kids options available. No matter what you get – the truffle fries need to accompany your meal. They hit it out of the park with these fries.

Yard House: 126 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215

Fenway Park

And lastly, if you’re lucky enough to actually go the the game, ballpark food is a must. The Fenway Frank is an obvious choice, but have you tried the Steak and Cheese sandwiches or the fried mac and cheese bites? Next time you’re in the park, expand your pallet and grab something other than the usual.

Fenway Park: 4 Yawkey Way, Boston, MA 02215