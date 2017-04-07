Dining Playbook: Where They Eat, Season 4, Episode 9

Dining Playbook
Season 4 Episode 09
Saturday April 8th 9 am
Sunday April 9th 9 pm
NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.
Host: Cask ‘n Flagon
It’s opening week for the Red Sox. You know what that means – beer, hot dogs, and the Cask! Whether you stop by for a pre-game drink, or stay for 4 hours to watch the game on one of their many HD televisions, you’ll always have a good time at the Cask.
* 62 BROOKLINE AVE., BOSTON, MA 02215 (617) 536-4840 CASKNFLAGON.COM
Facebook: @CasknFlagonFenway
Twitter: @CasknFlagon
Instagram: @CasknFlagonFenway
Where The Locals Eat: Pagu
We sent social media Influencer @BrayanMess to Pagu, the first solo restaurant from Chef Tracy Chang. This spot offers a blend of Spanish and Japanese cuisines, and Brayan tells us what he recommends from the menu.
* 310 MASSACHUSETTS AVE., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139 (617) 945-9290 GOPAGU.COM
Facebook: @GoPAGU
Twitter: @Go_PAGU
Influencer:
Instagram: @BrayanMess
Chevy Quick Bite: Boylston Street
In this installment of Chevy Quick Bites we’re headed to three restaurants located on Boylston Street in Boston.
Bar Boulud
Located inside the Mandarin Hotel, Bar Boulud is an upscale French bistro with classic dishes, charcuterie, and a seasonal menu.
* 776 BOYLSTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02119 (617) 535-8800 MANDARINORIENTAL.COM
Facebook: @BarBouludBOS
Twitter: @BarBouludBOS
Instagram: @BarBouludBOS
Abe & Louie’s
Abe & Louie’s is a classic American steakhouse that serves prime aged steaks and fresh seafood. Tune in to find out what Billy and our guests decided to try off the menu.
* 793 BOYLSTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02119 (617) 536-6300 ABEANDLOUIES.COM
Facebook: @AbeandLouies
Twitter: @AbeandLouiesBos
Max Brenner
Looking to try some chocolate pizza? Look no further than Max Brenner. With all sorts of concoctions, Max Brenner is a chocolate lovers dream.
* 745 BOYLSTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02119 (617) 274-1741 MAXBRENNER.COM
Twitter: @MaxBrennerUSA
Instagram: @MaxBrennerUSA
Shape Up: Secret Physique
Jenny is trying a new workout craze… Pound. Using lightly weighted drum sticks, watch as Jenny drums it out while burning the calories.
* 67 FEDERAL AVE., QUINCY, MA 02169 (617) 890-1033 SECRETPHYSIQUE.COM
Twitter: @SecretPhysique
Instagram: @SecretPhysique
Lindt Easter Basket Challenge
Billy is headed to Lindt, to challenge Ann Czaja, Lindt Master Chocolatier to an Easter basket making contest. Who can build the best basket? Tune in to find out!
* 3 PORTSMOUTH AVE., STRATHAM, NH 03885 (603) 772-3614 LINDTUSA.COM
Facebook: @LindtChocolateUSA
Twitter: @Lindt
Instagram: @Lindt_Chocolate
