Dining Playbook: Where They Eat, Season 4, Episode 9

Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 09

Saturday April 8th 9 am

Sunday April 9th 9 pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: Cask ‘n Flagon

It’s opening week for the Red Sox. You know what that means – beer, hot dogs, and the Cask! Whether you stop by for a pre-game drink, or stay for 4 hours to watch the game on one of their many HD televisions, you’ll always have a good time at the Cask.

* 62 BROOKLINE AVE., BOSTON, MA 02215 (617) 536-4840 CASKNFLAGON.COM

Facebook: @CasknFlagonFenway

Twitter: @CasknFlagon

Instagram: @CasknFlagonFenway

Where The Locals Eat: Pagu

We sent social media Influencer @BrayanMess to Pagu, the first solo restaurant from Chef Tracy Chang. This spot offers a blend of Spanish and Japanese cuisines, and Brayan tells us what he recommends from the menu.

* 310 MASSACHUSETTS AVE., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139 (617) 945-9290 GOPAGU.COM

Facebook: @GoPAGU

Twitter: @Go_PAGU

Influencer:

Instagram: @BrayanMess

Chevy Quick Bite: Boylston Street

In this installment of Chevy Quick Bites we’re headed to three restaurants located on Boylston Street in Boston.

Bar Boulud

Located inside the Mandarin Hotel, Bar Boulud is an upscale French bistro with classic dishes, charcuterie, and a seasonal menu.

* 776 BOYLSTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02119 (617) 535-8800 MANDARINORIENTAL.COM

Facebook: @BarBouludBOS

Twitter: @BarBouludBOS

Instagram: @BarBouludBOS

Abe & Louie’s

Abe & Louie’s is a classic American steakhouse that serves prime aged steaks and fresh seafood. Tune in to find out what Billy and our guests decided to try off the menu.

* 793 BOYLSTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02119 (617) 536-6300 ABEANDLOUIES.COM

Facebook: @AbeandLouies

Twitter: @AbeandLouiesBos

Max Brenner

Looking to try some chocolate pizza? Look no further than Max Brenner. With all sorts of concoctions, Max Brenner is a chocolate lovers dream.

* 745 BOYLSTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02119 (617) 274-1741 MAXBRENNER.COM

Twitter: @MaxBrennerUSA

Instagram: @MaxBrennerUSA

Shape Up: Secret Physique

Jenny is trying a new workout craze… Pound. Using lightly weighted drum sticks, watch as Jenny drums it out while burning the calories.

* 67 FEDERAL AVE., QUINCY, MA 02169 (617) 890-1033 SECRETPHYSIQUE.COM

Twitter: @SecretPhysique

Instagram: @SecretPhysique



Lindt Easter Basket Challenge

Billy is headed to Lindt, to challenge Ann Czaja, Lindt Master Chocolatier to an Easter basket making contest. Who can build the best basket? Tune in to find out!

* 3 PORTSMOUTH AVE., STRATHAM, NH 03885 (603) 772-3614 LINDTUSA.COM

Facebook: @LindtChocolateUSA

Twitter: @Lindt

Instagram: @Lindt_Chocolate