Donald Trump Fires At New York Times For Patriots White House Visit Photos

Share this:

Tweet







You had to know this was coming.

President Donald Trump and the New York Times have the sort of rivalry that would make the New England Patriots and New York Jets look like child’s play, so it’s no surprise the leader of the free world began his day Thursday going on the offensive against the newspaper.

Trump in a tweet Thursday morning attacked The New York Times for a tweet on its sports account comparing the amount of Patriots players who visited the White House two years ago when Barack Obama was president and on Wednesday with Trump in the White House.

Patriots' turnout for President Obama in 2015 vs. Patriots' turnout for President Trump today: https://t.co/OxMEOqZonI pic.twitter.com/pLmJWhOw1j — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) April 19, 2017

The Patriots, in a roundabout way, defended the president with their own tweets later Wednesday night.

These photos lack context. Facts: In 2015, over 40 football staff were on the stairs. In 2017, they were seated on the South Lawn. https://t.co/iIYtV0hR6Y — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017

Comparable photos: The last time the #Patriots won two Super Bowls in three years, 36 players visited the White House. Today, we had 34. pic.twitter.com/Aslvf1RaXU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017

And on Thursday, the president threw his own punch with this tweet.

Failing @nytimes, which has been calling me wrong for two years, just got caught in a big lie concerning New England Patriots visit to W.H. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2017

Just another day in the Trump presidency.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images