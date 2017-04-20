Donald Trump Fires At New York Times For Patriots White House Visit Photos

You had to know this was coming.
President Donald Trump and the New York Times have the sort of rivalry that would make the New England Patriots and New York Jets look like child’s play, so it’s no surprise the leader of the free world began his day Thursday going on the offensive against the newspaper.
Trump in a tweet Thursday morning attacked The New York Times for a tweet on its sports account comparing the amount of Patriots players who visited the White House two years ago when Barack Obama was president and on Wednesday with Trump in the White House.
The Patriots, in a roundabout way, defended the president with their own tweets later Wednesday night.
And on Thursday, the president threw his own punch with this tweet.
Just another day in the Trump presidency.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
