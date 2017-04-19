Way More Patriots Chose To Visit Obama Than Trump, And Photo Proves It

Share this:

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, there has been a host of comparisons between him and his predecessor, Barack Obama.

And there was another opportunity for that Wednesday when the New England Patriots visited President Trump to celebrate their Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots, of course, have been to a few championship celebrations at the White House, with their last visit coming in 2015 after their victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Much of the focus in the lead up to the Patriots’ visit to the White House has been on the players that chose not to attend, including quarterback Tom Brady.

And their absence definitely was recognizable when compared to the number of players that chose to attend the celebration in 2015 with then-President Obama.

Patriots' turnout for President Obama in 2015 vs. Patriots' turnout for President Trump today: https://t.co/OxMEOqZonI pic.twitter.com/pLmJWhOw1j — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) April 19, 2017

We guess there’s always next time for the absentee Patriots.

