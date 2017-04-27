Boston Celtics

Dwyane Wade Plays Absolutely No Defense On Celtics’ Possession, Gets Roasted

Dwyane Wade doesn’t have many lowlights in his NBA career, but he certainly added one to the reel Wednesday night.

The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics were locked in a tight Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series at TD Garden when Wade apparently decided to conserve some energy during a second-quarter Celtics possession.

The 35-year-old’s desire to play zero defense led to a wide open Kelly Olynyk 3-pointer, and yes, Twitter noticed.

Maybe Wade was just channeling his inner Jahlil Okafor?

