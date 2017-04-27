Dwyane Wade Plays Absolutely No Defense On Celtics’ Possession, Gets Roasted

Share this:

Dwyane Wade doesn’t have many lowlights in his NBA career, but he certainly added one to the reel Wednesday night.

The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics were locked in a tight Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series at TD Garden when Wade apparently decided to conserve some energy during a second-quarter Celtics possession.

The 35-year-old’s desire to play zero defense led to a wide open Kelly Olynyk 3-pointer, and yes, Twitter noticed.

Father Prime has no time for defense 😂 pic.twitter.com/8zo0AWSI2N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2017

Someone tell Wade he's on defense pic.twitter.com/gR0w6XIxMQ — Stephen Noh (@StephNoh) April 27, 2017

@StephNoh Someone tell him it's the playoffs — Jabbar (@jabbarmusic) April 27, 2017

Dwyane Wade didn't play defense here, but he did keep his eye on the ball at all times pic.twitter.com/hASsFHun33 — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 27, 2017

Dwyane Wade getting paid to have the best seats in the house to watch this game pic.twitter.com/w15NrFLk2S — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 27, 2017

Maybe Wade was just channeling his inner Jahlil Okafor?