Even Tim Tebow Couldn’t Believe He Homered In First Minor League At-Bat

If you were surprised to hear Tim Tebow hit a home run in a minor league game, then you share something in common with Tim Tebow.

The former Heisman Trophy winner started his first game for the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets’ Single-A affiliate, against the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday, with his first at-bat coming in the second inning. But when Tebow launched a two-run homer over the left-center field wall, even he didn’t realize what happened, as he stopped at second base for a moment before resuming his trip around the bases.

Tebow hits a two-run homer in his first minor league at bat. pic.twitter.com/sd04xyvPgW — Carson Mason (@CarsonAnnMason) April 6, 2017

The magic ended there, though, as that was Tebow’s only hit of the night. The left fielder ended up going 1-for-5 with three strikeouts.

But it worked out for the Fireflies, as they came out of the slugfest with a 14-7 win over the GreenJackets.

