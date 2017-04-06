F1’s Jenson Button Disqualified From Triathlon For Going Too Fast

When you’re used to driving a Formula One car, its difficult to adjust to racing at a slower pace. That was made plainly clear when Jenson Button competed in the Ironman 70.3 Oceanside on Saturday.
While all other currently contracted F1 drivers were preparing for the Chinese Grand Prix, Button, who’s on sabbatical, completed the triathlon in California with the third-fastest time in his age group. His time was good enough to earn him a spot in the Ironman World Championship, or so he thought.
In an Instagram post Tuesday, Button revealed he ultimately was disqualified from the race for — believe it or not — going too fast.
Well that was a pretty interesting 70.3 Ironman! Swim went well then I jumped on my awesome new bike to find that I hadn't charged the battery for the gears so I was stuck in the toughest gear with 900meters of climbing😬 ran a 1hr23min off the bike which I was pretty happy with, finished 3rd in age group so qualified for the World champs only to be disqualified for speeding in a go slow zone 🤦🏼♂️ Ah well onto the next one! Big thanks to @ceramicspeed @rudyproject @huubdesign @asics @sciconbags @ftechcycling @envecomposites #tririg and especially @iamspecialized_tri for my new shiv and this awesome video. @ironmantri #oceanside703 @team_ichiban
In Button’s defense, the only time he needed to worry about speeding in F1 was while driving through the pit lane; plus, unlike his bike, F1 cars have pit-lane speed limiters.
With Button spending so much time in the U.S. lately, we might see him compete in another triathlon stateside. If he does, hopefully, he can convince his buddy Jimmie Johnson to as well. Since the 2009 F1 world champion and the seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion might never go head-to-head on track, it could be the only time we get to see them race.
