Fernando Alonso Hopes To Emulate These 10 F1 Drivers Who Won Indy 500

Although it’s no longer common for current Formula One drivers to compete in the Indianapolis 500, pilots with F1 roots are as much a part of the race’s history as the tradition of kissing the bricks.

Fernando Alonso is getting set to attempt the second leg in his pursuit of the triple crown May 28, and while would be the first current F1 driver to win the Indy 500 in recent history, he wouldn’t be the first racer from the “pinnacle of motorsport” to chug some milk at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In fact, the Spaniard would be the 10th F1 pilot to take victory in the historic race. And based solely on superstition, he’s in with a shout of winning, as many of the others on that list also had two world championships under their belt when they attempted the 500.

Here are the 10 F1 drivers who have take the checkered flag in the Indy 500:

Jim Clark

Photo via Flickr/The Henry Ford

There’s obviously no way to accurately compare drivers from different eras of racing, but whenever the discussion of the best F1 driver ever comes up, Clark’s name always is in the mix. He’s most known for driving for Colin Chapman in the early days of Lotus, and though he won the Indy 500 only once Clark ran in the race five times.

Graham Hill

Photo via Flickr/Jim Culp

While Alonso wants to follow in the footsteps of all the drivers on this list by winning the 500, his ultimate goal is to succeed Hill as a triple crown winner. Hill currently is the only racing driver to achieve that feat. Also, until Nico Rosberg won his maiden title last year, he and his son, Sky Sports analyst Damon Hill, were the most recent father-son world champion duo.

Mario Andretti

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

As the only racer to win the F1 driver championship, Daytona 500 and Indy 500, Andretti is one name even casual race fans recognize. His success in seemingly every category of racing started the Andretti legacy, of which Alonso will soon be a part. Mario and his son, Andretti Autosport founder Michael, have both made it very clear they’re confident Alonso has what it takes to be competitive in his first outing on an oval track.

Emerson Fittipaldi

Photo via Flickr/BIDTransporte

Fittipaldi is a two-time F1 world champion, and won the 500 as many times. He nearly won the race a third time but crashed out while he had a massive lead to the rest of the field. Nowadays, Fittipaldi is working with Italian design firm Pininfarina to develop his first supercar.

Jacques Villeneuve

After winning the F1 world championship, Villeneuve raced seemingly anything with four wheels and a motor at least once. Given he’s an Indy 500 winner himself, we’re not surprised he’s so enthusiastic about Alonso’s entry in the 101st running of the race.

Juan Pablo Montoya

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Since he began racing in the United States, Montoya has racked up wins in both NASCAR and IndyCar, including two in the Indy 500. Alonso has said he’s excited to race against Montoya again, calling him one of the best competitors he’s ever faced.

Mark Donohue

Photo via Flickr/Jim Culp

Donohue earned his sole F1 podium with Team Penske during its brief stint in the series, but he ironically won the Indy 500 with one of the most storied names in the world championship: McLaren. He was the driver to give McLaren its first win at IMS in 1972.

Danny Sullivan

Photo via Flickr/wileynorwichphoto

Sullivan never had much success in F1, earning just two points throughout his career. However, after making the jump to the U.S., he won the Indy 500 on his third attempt.

Eddie Cheever

Photo via Flickr/United Autosports

Cheever holds the record of the most F1 starts by an American driver, but his success stateside is even more impressive. In 1998, Cheever won the Indy 500 as an owner-driver, just one year after establishing Team Cheever.

Alexander Rossi

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

After finishing second in the 2015 GP2 championship, Rossi looked set to be the first U.S.-born driver to compete full-time in F1 since Scott Speed in 2007. However, he missed out on a 2016 drive with Manor Racing, so he secured a seat with Andretti and never looked back. Given that Rossi — who also spent his entire career in European single-seaters — won the 500 as a rookie with Honda-powered Andretti Autosport, is in with a shout of crossing the line first in this year’s running.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images