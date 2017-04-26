First Official ‘Cars 3’ Trailer Shows Lightning McQueen In Huge Wreck

Share this:

Racing fans love wrecks and underdog stories. And in the upcoming third installment of the “Cars” film franchise, it looks like both elements will take center stage.

Disney Pixar uploaded the first official trailer for “Cars 3” to its YouTube on Wednesday, and it builds upon the teaser released for the film back in November. That clip concluded with Lightning McQueen, the movie’s main character, in the early stages of what looked to be a serious wreck.

The trailer picks up right where the teaser left off, showing glimpses of the wreck’s fallout, and the journey McQueen must go on to get back to the top.

Regardless of what you think about the “Cars” series, or threequels in general, the movie looks to feature some pretty stunning animation, even by Pixar’s lofty standards.

NASCAR fans should get a kick out of this latest installment, as the movie’s producers dug into the sport’s rich history to mine ideas for new characters.