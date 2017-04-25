Is Joe Mixon The Best Player In 2017 NFL Draft? One Executive Believes So

Share this:

To most, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is the most controversial prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft.

To one, Mixon is the best player in the draft.

It’s an odd development, but according to a poll conducted by Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, one of 16 NFL executives asked to name the best prospect in the draft class said Mixon.

Mixon undoubtedly is talented, but off-the-field problems — most notably a 2014 incident caught on camera in which he punched a female in the face — likely will hurt his stock come draft night, and it’s reasonable to wonder whether his behavior will be an issue at the NFL level.

The Sports Daily dove into the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s poll, particularly as it relates to Mixon and the assessment he’s the best player in the draft despite his checkered background.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images