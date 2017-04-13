It Looks Like Conor McGregor Had An Absolute Blast In Liverpool

Share this:

Tweet







It’s good to be the king.

UFC champion Conor McGregor is enjoying some time away from the octagon, although his camp is eyeing a potential boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for later this year. And boy, does McGregor know how to make the most of whatever down time he has.

McGregor recently flew to Liverpool on his private jet to hit up the Grand National Festival. Judging by social media, it looks like The Notorious had an absolute blast.

The Sports Daily compiled some great posts from McGregor’s time in England and put them all in one place so we could relive the champ’s amazing getaway.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images