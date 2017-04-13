Conor McGregor’s Coach Rips Floyd Mayweather, Calls Boxer A ‘Dirtbag’

Share this:

It’s safe to say Conor McGregor’s camp doesn’t think too highly of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, recently said the UFC champion is training as if his next fight will be a boxing match against Mayweather, perhaps at some point later this year. Although the much-anticipated matchup isn’t yet official, the bad blood between the potential combatants already is obvious. McGregor and Mayweather have traded verbal barbs via the media in several instances, and Kavanagh recently threw a haymaker by questioning the undefeated boxer’s character.

“I do think Floyd Mayweather is pretty much a dirtbag,” Kavanagh said at a Q&A in Australia earlier this week, per Complex.com. “He’s beat up his girlfriends. I’ve watched (clips from Mayweather’s boxing gym) The Dog House. He just strikes me as a real bully-type character. He makes these guys fight each other endless rounds until one is badly hurt. He’s just not a good individual.”

Mayweather has a history of legal issues when it comes to allegations of domestic violence. He’s also been accused of mistreating boxers at his Las Vegas gym. Clearly, neither situation is off-limits when it comes to McGregor’s camp ruffling Mayweather’s feathers, which should make for a very interesting buildup if/when the superfight is announced.

“I’m a fan of his skills, but as a human being, the way he runs his gym, the way he carries himself — I mean, it is a little bit of an exchange of styles like that, so we’ll see what happens,” Kavangh said, per Complex.com. “(McGregor is) already pretty much a legend in Ireland folklore at this stage. But to do that (fight Mayweather) — what can I do except tip my hat to him that he’s embracing this challenge? He wants to fight one of the best boxers of all time.”

Can’t you just feel the hatred?

