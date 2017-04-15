Jae Crowder Has Message For Celtics Doubters Heading Into NBA Playoffs

Share this:

The NBA playoffs have arrived, and the Boston Celtics enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The C’s sitting atop the East came as a surprise to many, as it widely was expected that the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers would claim the position for a second consecutive season.

Despite having homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, the basketball world seems to still be doubting the Celtics. Outside of Isaiah Thomas, their roster doesn’t feature any superstars and their 53-29 regular-season record is the worst for a No. 1 seed in East since the 2006-07 Detroit Pistons, who went on to win the championship.

Boston knows the doubters are out there, but it isn’t affecting its mindset. The C’s are confident in what they have built this season, as Jae Crowder told ESPN’s Chris Forsberg.

Jae Crowder: "We don’t need anybody else to believe in us. We believe in each other.” pic.twitter.com/7EzdqHaNQB — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) April 15, 2017

The Celtics will start their playoff run Sunday against the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

