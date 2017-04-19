Kevin Durant Could Be Held Out Of Game 2 With Calf Strain

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors could be without star forward Kevin Durant for their Game 2 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Durant missed the team shootaround due to a strained calf that he suffered during the Warriors’ Game 1 victory. Durant currently is listed as questionable, but the Warriors might elect to hold him out in order to give him five full days off before Saturday’s Game 3 in Portland, according to Stein.

Durant suffered the injury during the second half of Game 1. The superstar forward missed 19 games earlier this season with a strained MCL and a bone bruise in his left leg.

The Warriors pulled away from the Blazers during the fourth quarter of Game 1 en route to a 121-109 victory and Durant played a vital role in the win. He scored a team-high 32 points and pulled down 11 rebounds so his absence could give the Blazers an opportunity to knot the series at one before it shifts to Portland.

Game 2 is scheduled to tip-off at 10:30 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images