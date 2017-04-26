Lawyer For Aaron Hernandez’s Alleged Prison Friend Addresses Rumors

Share this:

Attorney Larry Army Jr. met with reporters Wednesday to address reports regarding the relationship his client, 22-year-old Kyle Kennedy, allegedly had with recently deceased former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez while both were inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

Hernandez was found dead in his cell in the early hours of April 19, with officials ruling his death a suicide.

Here are the highlights from Army’s news conference:

— Army said Kennedy and Hernandez were “great friends” who spent a great deal of time together in prison. But, per Kennedy’s request, the attorney would not confirm or deny whether Kennedy and Hernandez shared an intimate relationship, as has been reported by multiple outlets. Army said Kennedy intends to explain the details of the relationship himself at some point in the near future.

Army on Kennedy and his relationship with Hernandez: "He wants the word about their relationship to come from his mouth." — Antonio Planas (@AntonioPlanas1) April 26, 2017

— Kennedy believes Hernandez’s third and final suicide note was intended for him, per Army. The other two notes reportedly were addressed to Hernandez’s fiancée and 4-year-old daughter.

— Hernandez and Kennedy requested to be cellmates in August 2016, Army said. After initially being granted, this request then was denied because of the “size difference” between the two inmates. According to Army, the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center prefers cellmates to be of the same race and similar height and weight.

During his playing days, Hernandez was listed at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds.

— Kennedy believes he was the last person to see Hernandez alive, per Army.

— Army said Kennedy and Hernandez “knew of each other” before Kennedy arrived at Souza-Baranowski. He would divulge details of how they met, saying only that it was “through correspondence.”

— Army said Kennedy was stunned to hear news of Hernandez’s death, initially believing it was a joke. He did say, however, that Hernandez had referenced suicide in a letter to Kennedy three weeks earlier.

.@ABC6 Army says Kennedy received letter from Hernandez 3 weeks before suicide that said "I think I'm gonna hang it up lol" @ABC6 — Bianca Buono (@BBuonoABC6) April 26, 2017

— It previously had been reported that Hernandez gave Kennedy a watch worth nearly $50,000 before his death. According to Army, Hernandez gifted the custom watch — worth $47,000 — to Kennedy months ago as a 22nd birthday present, though neither Kennedy nor his family has received it yet.

The watch Aaron Hernandez's is wearing is the watch Kyle Kennedy was told would be gifted to him. It's worth $47,000. pic.twitter.com/zGb6tjZiAW — Antonio Planas (@AntonioPlanas1) April 26, 2017

— Per Army, Hernandez wrote letters to Kennedy and multiple members Kennedy’s family.

Lawyer: #AaronHernandez sent this letter to inmate Kyle Kennedy's step-sister detailing the depth of their relationship #wcvb pic.twitter.com/eTr1loWgZL — Shaun Chaiyabhat (@ShaunWCVB) April 26, 2017

— Watch the full news conference below.

Thumbnail photo via The Sun Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images