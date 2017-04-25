Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer Refutes ‘Malicious’ Reports Of Suicide Note To Prison Boyfriend

Share this:

Aaron Hernandez left behind three letters Wednesday after committing suicide at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

According to The Boston Herald, one of these letters was left for Hernandez’s fiancée, and another was addressed to his 4-year old daughter.

In response to reports that Hernandez might have been bisexual, other reports began to swirl that the third letter was addressed to the former New England Patriots tight end’s prison boyfriend. But Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, said Monday that those reports hold no validity.

“Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false,” Baez told TMZ Sports. “These are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead.”

Larry Army Jr., the lawyer for 22-year-old inmate Kyle Kennedy, told the New York Daily News that one of Hernandez’s letters was for his client. Army Jr. didn’t comment on the nature of Kennedy’s relationship with Hernandez, according to the Daily News.

As a result of a court hearing Monday, copies of Hernandez’s suicide notes were to be released to his family. The exact contents weren’t immediately available to the public.

Hernandez was laid to rest Monday in his hometown of Bristol, Conn.

