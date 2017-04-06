LeBron James Celebrates Massive Block With Fans, Gives Them High-Fives

Share this:

BOSTON — Sometimes all you can do is high-five an all-time great, even if you’re booing him every time he touches the basketball.

TD Garden has been a hostile place for LeBron James on Wednesday, as fans have booed him mercilessly in the important game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

But those boos turned into high-fives after he came up with a huge block on Marcus Smart and proceeded to walk into the stands.

One of those fans appears to be a Cavaliers fan, but almost everyone around James looked eager to high-five him.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images