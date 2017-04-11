LeBron James Probably Won’t Enjoy Ohio Congressman’s Donald Trump Comparison

Share this:

LeBron James spends a lot of time crafting his personal legacy, both on and off the court. So, you’d think he’d take pleasure in having a United States congressman compare him to our nation’s president.

We don’t think that’s the case here.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Ohio representative Bill Johnson to discuss two topics: the work of President Donald Trump in office and the play of Johnson’s favorite Cleveland Cavaliers. Johnson then was asked to compare the two high-profile figures and dropped high praise on them both.

“Obviously they’re both superstars,” Johnson told TMZ Sports. “… Neither one of them gives up.”

Why wouldn’t James enjoy this pat on the back? Well, because he’s been a pretty outspoken critic of Trump since before the 2016 presidential election. The Cavs star openly endorsed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton back in October and has criticized our 45th president on several occasions, even reportedly boycotting a stay in one of Trump’s hotels

In short: LeBron isn’t Donald’s biggest fan. But if Cleveland manages to win another title this year, James might have to put bad blood aside and visit Trump in the White House — or maybe not.

