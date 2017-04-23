Marcus Smart, Jimmy Butler Have To Be Separated In Celtics-Bulls Game 4

Share this:

Tweet







Things got a little chippy at the United Center on Sunday.

In the second quarter of the Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls Game 4 matchup, Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Bulls forward Jimmy Butler had to be separated after a mini scrum.

After Butler awaited Smart to inbound the ball, the Celtics guard shoved the Bulls star with a forearm to the chest. Butler understandably didn’t take kindly to the push and got right in Smart’s face to exchange words.

Officials and players from both sides stepped in to separate the two, but the brief shoving match illustrated the tone of the series.

You can see it all unfold in the video below.

#Celtics Rewind pres. by @NissanUSA: Things heating up between Marcus Smart and Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/83me7DluBo — CSN New England (@CSNNE) April 23, 2017

It’s safe to say there’s no love lost between these two teams.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images