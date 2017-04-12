Mark Cuban Approached NBA About Tony Romo Actually Playing For Mavericks

Share this:

Tony Romo traded in his cleats for a pair of basketball sneakers, suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks for practice and shootaround Tuesday.

However, it turns out Mavs owner Mark Cuban had intentions for the Dallas Cowboys legend to play in the actual game against the Denver Nuggets.

According to ESPN, Cuban brought up the idea to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who rejected the notion and said the NBA wouldn’t honor Romo’s contract.

This killed any chance of seeing Romo balling in the Mavs’ home finale, which featured two teams eliminated from playoff contention. But even though the game didn’t matter, there seemed to be several obstacles preventing Romo from hitting the hardwood during the game.

“Signing him and stuff like that, would have been too much for a lot of reasons,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “No. 1, he’s a football athlete that’s not ready to play in an NBA game. That’s very risky. No. 2, to sign a guy with all of our requirements from a physical standpoint with the hours and hours of screening and all that kinds of other stuff, it just wasn’t worth going there. And that’s not really what this is about.”

And let’s be honest, the last thing we all needed to see was Romo tweaking his back again going up for an offensive rebound.

