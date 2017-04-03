Matt Barnes Limits Damage In Seventh Inning; Makes 100th Major League Appearance

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Opening Day at Fenway Park. Rick Porcello earned his first win of the season and Andrew Benintendi launched a three-run home run to lead the Red Sox to victory.

Relief pitcher Matt Barnes made his 100th major league appearance after he replaced Porcello in the seventh inning and limited the damage in 2/3 innings pitched.

To hear Barnes’ post game reaction check out his interview in the video above from “Red Sox Final Live.”

Thumbnail photo from Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images